468 Shares in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Bought by VeraBank N.A.

VeraBank N.A. bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 468 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ardevora Asset Management LLP grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 95,809 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $43,725,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 1st quarter worth about $1,823,000. Tufton Capital Management acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 1st quarter worth about $205,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 1st quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,380 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $539.05, for a total transaction of $5,390,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 572 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.54, for a total transaction of $306,900.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $580.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research raised their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen raised their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $545.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $544.71.

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded down $2.41 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $548.08. The company had a trading volume of 962,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,632,935. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $522.73. The stock has a market cap of $215.63 billion, a PE ratio of 25.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $401.07 and a 1-year high of $560.70.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.51 by $0.09. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 22.47% and a return on equity of 29.43%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.32%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

