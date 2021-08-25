47,381 Shares in Yumanity Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMTX) Acquired by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yumanity Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMTX) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 47,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.82% of Yumanity Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Yumanity Therapeutics by 9.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Yumanity Therapeutics by 18.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 9,962 shares in the last quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new position in Yumanity Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $1,246,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. lifted its stake in Yumanity Therapeutics by 59.9% during the first quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 208,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,776,000 after purchasing an additional 78,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Yumanity Therapeutics by 65.6% in the first quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 219,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,972,000 after acquiring an additional 86,956 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.63% of the company’s stock.

YMTX has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Yumanity Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Yumanity Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

NASDAQ:YMTX opened at $9.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.22. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Yumanity Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.21 and a 12 month high of $27.80.

Yumanity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.19). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Yumanity Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Yumanity Therapeutics

Yumanity Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of treatments for neurodegenerative diseases caused by protein misfolding. It focuses on discovering disease-modifying therapies to treat Parkinson's disease, dementia with Lewy bodies, multiple system atrophy, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, frontotemporal lobar degeneration, and Alzheimer's diseases.

