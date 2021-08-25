$70.23 Billion in Sales Expected for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) will announce sales of $70.23 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for CVS Health’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $69.59 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $70.83 billion. CVS Health posted sales of $67.06 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CVS Health will report full year sales of $282.88 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $281.41 billion to $284.30 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $294.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $293.25 billion to $297.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover CVS Health.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $72.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.27 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 13.81%. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.62 earnings per share.

CVS has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.67.

Shares of CVS traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $83.57. 3,158,405 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,557,756. The company has a market capitalization of $110.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.83. CVS Health has a fifty-two week low of $55.36 and a fifty-two week high of $90.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $83.04.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

In other news, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $79.55 per share, for a total transaction of $238,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,378,919.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 67,552 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $5,809,472.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 210,378 shares in the company, valued at $18,092,508. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 107,927 shares of company stock worth $9,297,799. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 96.1% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. 69.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

Earnings History and Estimates for CVS Health (NYSE:CVS)

