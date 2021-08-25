$70.23 Billion in Sales Expected for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) will announce sales of $70.23 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for CVS Health’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $69.59 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $70.83 billion. CVS Health posted sales of $67.06 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CVS Health will report full year sales of $282.88 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $281.41 billion to $284.30 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $294.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $293.25 billion to $297.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover CVS Health.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $72.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.27 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 13.81%. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.62 earnings per share.

CVS has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.67.

Shares of CVS traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $83.57. 3,158,405 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,557,756. The company has a market capitalization of $110.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.83. CVS Health has a fifty-two week low of $55.36 and a fifty-two week high of $90.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $83.04.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

In other news, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $79.55 per share, for a total transaction of $238,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,378,919.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 67,552 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $5,809,472.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 210,378 shares in the company, valued at $18,092,508. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 107,927 shares of company stock worth $9,297,799. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 96.1% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. 69.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

