909 Shares in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Purchased by Hallmark Capital Management Inc.

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 909 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,797,183 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $10,314,568,000 after purchasing an additional 444,914 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,982,858 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,427,089,000 after purchasing an additional 361,413 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,936,581 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,184,058,000 after purchasing an additional 167,431 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,674,309 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,691,494,000 after purchasing an additional 647,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,427,558 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,637,109,000 after purchasing an additional 334,963 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Shares of NYSE:UNP opened at $221.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $171.50 and a 52-week high of $231.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $220.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.13.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.17. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 37.65%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.26%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on UNP shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $226.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $269.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $259.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.68.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

Read More: Buy-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.