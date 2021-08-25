968,725 Shares in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Acquired by Artemis Investment Management LLP

Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 968,725 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,185,000. Splunk accounts for approximately 1.2% of Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned about 0.59% of Splunk at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SPLK. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Splunk by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,104 shares of the software company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Splunk by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,888 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,559,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. BOKF NA grew its stake in shares of Splunk by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 28,464 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,857,000 after purchasing an additional 2,817 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Splunk by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,848 shares of the software company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Patten Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Splunk by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 3,667 shares of the software company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

SPLK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Splunk from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Splunk from $200.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. UBS Group raised shares of Splunk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $137.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Splunk from $170.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Splunk from $265.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.81.

In other news, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 7,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.64, for a total transaction of $927,281.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.16, for a total value of $53,419.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,681 shares of company stock valued at $1,330,791. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ SPLK traded up $2.46 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $155.48. The stock had a trading volume of 73,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,263,915. The company has a market capitalization of $25.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.34 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $140.16. Splunk Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.28 and a twelve month high of $225.89.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The software company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $502.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.85 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 46.72% and a negative return on equity of 49.90%. The business’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.56) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Splunk Inc. will post -4.89 EPS for the current year.

Splunk Profile

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries.

