AAX Token (AAB) Market Capitalization Tops $6.11 Million

AAX Token (CURRENCY:AAB) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 25th. One AAX Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.82 or 0.00001671 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, AAX Token has traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar. AAX Token has a total market cap of $6.11 million and $102,903.00 worth of AAX Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002050 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.33 or 0.00053962 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003120 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00014665 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002052 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.87 or 0.00053031 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $382.52 or 0.00784006 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49.46 or 0.00101368 BTC.

About AAX Token

AAB is a coin. AAX Token’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,500,005 coins. AAX Token’s official Twitter account is @AAXExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for AAX Token is medium.com/aaxexchange . The Reddit community for AAX Token is https://reddit.com/r/AAXExchange . AAX Token’s official website is aab.aax.com/en

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in November 2019, AAX is the world's first cryptocurrency exchange to be powered by LSEG Technology's Millennium Exchange – the same matching engine that powers London Stock Exchange. It is also the first of its kind to have joined the London Stock Exchange Group's (LSEG) Partner Platform. More than a token, AAB is an integral part of AAX, providing special benefits to users, and a means to be part of the growth of the exchange. It is built to serve as a bridge between digital and traditional assets, retail and professional traders, takers and market makers, the exchange and its partners, and it will be deeply integrated with AAX’s upcoming product expansion. “

Buying and Selling AAX Token

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AAX Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AAX Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AAX Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

