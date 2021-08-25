AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Electrolux AB manufactures appliances and outdoor and industrial products. The Company produces household and commercial appliances, vacuum cleaners and other floor care machines, sewing machines, chain saws, lawn mowers, weed eaters, aluminum extrusions, conveyor systems and archive systems and recycles scrap metals and waste paper. Products are sold in Europe, North America and Asia. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Pareto Securities upgraded shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Cheuvreux downgraded shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of AB Electrolux (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an underweight rating on shares of AB Electrolux (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. AB Electrolux (publ) currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $59.53.

AB Electrolux (publ) stock opened at $50.90 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a PE ratio of 8.82, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.28. AB Electrolux has a 12-month low of $40.37 and a 12-month high of $60.87.

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter. AB Electrolux (publ) had a return on equity of 36.23% and a net margin of 5.69%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AB Electrolux will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

About AB Electrolux (publ)

Electrolux AB engages in the manufacturing of home and professional appliances. It operates through the following business segments: Europe; North America; Latin America; Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. The company was founded by Axel Wenner-Gren on August 1, 1919 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

