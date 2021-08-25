AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.16.

SKFRY has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of AB SKF (publ) from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AB SKF (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

SKFRY stock traded up $0.15 on Wednesday, hitting $24.79. The company had a trading volume of 7,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,036. AB SKF has a 12-month low of $19.19 and a 12-month high of $30.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.80. The company has a market capitalization of $11.29 billion, a PE ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 1.38.

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. AB SKF (publ) had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 20.79%. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that AB SKF will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

AB SKF (publ) provides bearings, seals, condition monitoring, and lubrication systems and services. It operates in two segments, Industrial and Automotive. The company offers products in various categories, such as rolling bearings, mounted bearings and housings, super-precision bearings, slewing bearings, plain bearings, magnetic bearings and systems, industrial seals, automotive seals, lubrication management, maintenance products, condition monitoring systems, power transmission solutions, test and measuring equipment, and vehicle aftermarket products.

