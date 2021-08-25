Abbrea Capital LLC Acquires 185 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Abbrea Capital LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,694 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $4,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.2% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 32,337 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,370,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 650.4% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 923 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.5% in the second quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 16,829 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. BFT Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 5.4% in the second quarter. BFT Financial Group LLC now owns 3,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.3% in the second quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 25,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. 71.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NEE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.85.

In related news, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 6,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $517,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 123,339 shares in the company, valued at $9,250,425. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total value of $892,420.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 97,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,125,117.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,217 shares of company stock valued at $1,759,564. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NextEra Energy stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $84.53. 5,875,799 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,057,950. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $77.78. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.79 and a 1-year high of $87.69. The company has a market capitalization of $165.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.02, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.19.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 18.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

Read More: Candlestick

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.