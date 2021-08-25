Abbrea Capital LLC Decreases Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Abbrea Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,621 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 63 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Netflix during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Netflix by 1,500.0% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 64 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Netflix by 423.1% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 68 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. 76.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NFLX. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $645.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $560.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Edward Jones began coverage on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $620.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $610.23.

Shares of NFLX stock traded down $5.83 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $547.58. 2,039,631 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,119,312. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $525.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $458.60 and a 12-month high of $593.29. The company has a market capitalization of $242.36 billion, a PE ratio of 56.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.74.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.32 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 36.49%. Netflix’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total value of $479,040.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 8,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.41, for a total value of $4,600,153.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $769,088.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

