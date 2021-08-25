Abbrea Capital LLC Has $2.45 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Abbrea Capital LLC cut its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 951 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 29.9% in the second quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 99,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,849,000 after acquiring an additional 22,905 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 21.5% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 14,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 2,515 shares in the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 118.9% in the second quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 27,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after acquiring an additional 14,960 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 26.4% in the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 67,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,115,000 after acquiring an additional 14,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldstein Munger & Associates grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.4% in the first quarter. Goldstein Munger & Associates now owns 439,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,331,000 after acquiring an additional 30,389 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EFA stock traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $80.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,632,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,464,422. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.97 and a fifty-two week high of $82.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.58.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

