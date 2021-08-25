Abbrea Capital LLC Purchases 450 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Abbrea Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,841 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in Mondelez International by 606.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 579.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. 69.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Peter W. May sold 161,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total transaction of $10,033,855.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ traded down $0.38 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.87. 5,666,387 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,154,976. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $63.11. The firm has a market cap of $86.48 billion, a PE ratio of 20.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.67. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.51 and a 12-month high of $65.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 15.49%. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.65%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Mondelez International from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Mondelez International from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Mondelez International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mondelez International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.08.

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

