Abbrea Capital LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Abbrea Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,369 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 1.2% of Abbrea Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Arjuna Capital bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period.

VOO stock traded up $0.76 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $412.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,228,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,916,056. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $295.04 and a 1 year high of $413.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $400.31.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

