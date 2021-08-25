Abbrea Capital LLC Sells 860 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Abbrea Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 77,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 860 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 1.0% of Abbrea Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $6,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VCSH. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 55.1% during the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 140.8% during the second quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 36.2% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 41.1% during the second quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at about $83,000.

NASDAQ VCSH traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $82.56. 2,622,014 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,013,904. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $82.67. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $82.11 and a 1 year high of $83.47.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a $0.108 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

