ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.67.

ABM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised ABM Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. FIX raised ABM Industries to an “add” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Shares of NYSE ABM traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.67. 225,934 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 419,134. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 1.39. ABM Industries has a 1 year low of $33.51 and a 1 year high of $55.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.86.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 7th. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.11. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 3.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that ABM Industries will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.28%.

In other news, COO Rene Jacobsen sold 4,867 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.35, for a total value of $220,718.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in ABM Industries during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in ABM Industries during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in ABM Industries by 33.9% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in ABM Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in ABM Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $127,000. 83.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABM Industries, Inc engages in the provision of facility services for commercial, industrial, and institutional buildings. It operates through the following segments: Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, and Technical Solutions. The Business & Industry segment encompasses janitorial, facilities engineering, and parking services for commercial real estate properties and sports and entertainment venues.

