Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI) Shares Down 6.4%

Absci Corp (NASDAQ:ABSI)’s share price dropped 6.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $21.17 and last traded at $21.18. Approximately 515 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 372,101 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.62.

ABSI has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Absci in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Absci in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. UBS Group started coverage on Absci in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Absci in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Absci in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Absci has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

In related news, Director Karen K. Mcginnis acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $240,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Sarah Korman acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $160,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the general counsel now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $160,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 26,600 shares of company stock valued at $425,600 over the last quarter.

Absci Corporation is the AI-powered synthetic biology company unlocking the potential of proteins as the next generation of therapeutics. The company’s Creation(TM) Platform involved in discovery of novel biotherapeutic drug candidates and generation of the cell lines to manufacture them in a single efficient process.

