Accel Wealth Management Decreases Stock Position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB)

Accel Wealth Management cut its holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB) by 68.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,111 shares during the quarter. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IGIB. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 34.7% in the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 26,658,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,578,985,000 after purchasing an additional 6,874,657 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $41,553,000. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 203.3% during the first quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 86,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,151,000 after acquiring an additional 58,288 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 9.6% during the first quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC now owns 436,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,882,000 after acquiring an additional 38,098 shares during the period. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $2,210,000.

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $60.69 on Wednesday. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $58.88 and a 52 week high of $61.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $60.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a $0.113 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd.

