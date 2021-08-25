ACCO Brands Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:ACCO)

ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th.

ACCO Brands has a dividend payout ratio of 18.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect ACCO Brands to earn $1.56 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.26 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.7%.

Shares of NYSE ACCO opened at $9.08 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of $867.96 million, a PE ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 2.21. ACCO Brands has a 1-year low of $5.20 and a 1-year high of $9.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.61.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.17. ACCO Brands had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 4.19%. Analysts predict that ACCO Brands will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ACCO Brands stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) by 16.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 469,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,819 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.49% of ACCO Brands worth $4,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ACCO shares. TheStreet raised ACCO Brands from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Noble Financial set a $8.40 target price on ACCO Brands in a research report on Saturday, July 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ACCO Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, ACCO Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.60.

About ACCO Brands

ACCO Brands Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of office, school, calendar products, and select computer and electronic accessories. It operates through the followings segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The ACCO Brands North America segment includes the U.S.

