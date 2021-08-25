Adair Newhall Buys 16,252 Shares of Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG) Stock

Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG) Director Adair Newhall purchased 16,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.25 per share, with a total value of $166,583.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Adair Newhall also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 25th, Adair Newhall purchased 16,276 shares of Bright Health Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.32 per share, with a total value of $167,968.32.

NYSE BHG traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 566,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,704,937. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.57. Bright Health Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.98 and a 52 week high of $17.93.

Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Bright Health Group, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bright Health Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bright Health Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Bright Health Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Bright Health Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bright Health Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $191,000. 35.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BHG shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Bright Health Group in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised Bright Health Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Bright Health Group in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on Bright Health Group in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Bright Health Group in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.29.

About Bright Health Group

Bright Health Group, Inc, an integrated care delivery company, engages in the delivery and financing of health insurance plans in the United States. It operates in two segments, NeueHealth and Bright HealthCare. The company offers individual and family, Medicare, and employers insurance plans. It also operates 28 managed and affiliated risk-bearing primary care clinics.

