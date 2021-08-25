AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Analysts predict that AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) will report $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for AdaptHealth’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.41 and the lowest is $0.28. AdaptHealth reported earnings of $0.05 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 560%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that AdaptHealth will report full-year earnings of $1.33 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.54. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.27 to $1.80. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover AdaptHealth.

Get AdaptHealth alerts:

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.17). AdaptHealth had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 8.18%. The business had revenue of $617.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $574.03 million. The business’s revenue was up 165.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AHCO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of AdaptHealth from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AdaptHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of AdaptHealth from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of AdaptHealth from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of AdaptHealth from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.95.

AdaptHealth stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.39. 1,480 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 817,911. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of -0.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.84. AdaptHealth has a fifty-two week low of $19.17 and a fifty-two week high of $41.58.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in AdaptHealth by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 19,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 40,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. 45.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AdaptHealth Company Profile

AdaptHealth Corp. engages in the provision of home healthcare equipment, supplies and related services. It focuses on sleep therapy equipment to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), home medical equipment to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities, oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home, and HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

Featured Story: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AdaptHealth (AHCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AdaptHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdaptHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.