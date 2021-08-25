Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.36 EPS

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.36, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 5.92%. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE:AAP opened at $207.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $207.79. The stock has a market cap of $13.60 billion, a PE ratio of 22.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.32. Advance Auto Parts has a 12 month low of $142.46 and a 12 month high of $217.69.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $225.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. upped their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $228.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Advance Auto Parts from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $227.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Advance Auto Parts has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.59.

In related news, EVP Natalie Schechtman sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.58, for a total value of $632,256.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,095,581.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Carla Jean Bailo acquired 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $197.80 per share, with a total value of $79,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,479.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

