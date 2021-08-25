Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.36 EPS

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.36, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.92 EPS.

Shares of Advance Auto Parts stock traded up $1.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $208.96. The company had a trading volume of 7,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 531,008. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $207.79. Advance Auto Parts has a twelve month low of $142.46 and a twelve month high of $217.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $13.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.38.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

In other Advance Auto Parts news, Director Carla Jean Bailo purchased 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $197.80 per share, for a total transaction of $79,120.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,964 shares in the company, valued at $388,479.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Natalie Schechtman sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.58, for a total transaction of $632,256.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,581.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AAP shares. Argus upped their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $225.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $227.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $227.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 target price (up from $210.00) on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.63.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.