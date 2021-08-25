Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Acquires 11,429 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 6.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 203,397 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 11,429 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $15,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DD. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 69.0% in the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the second quarter worth $26,000. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the second quarter worth $27,000. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DD opened at $74.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.10 billion, a PE ratio of 7.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.24. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.49 and a 52-week high of $87.27.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 32.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is 35.71%.

In related news, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $75.94 per share, with a total value of $379,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

DD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $88.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.71.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Imaging, Nutrition & Biosciences, Transportation & Industrial, Safety & Construction, and Non-Core.

