Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Acquires 138,701 Shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS) by 82.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 306,439 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 138,701 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.92% of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF worth $15,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Trust Investment Advisors bought a new stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $389,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 8,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp increased its stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 113.8% in the second quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 8,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 4,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $485,000.

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF stock opened at $49.68 on Wednesday. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $49.68 and a twelve month high of $49.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.72.

