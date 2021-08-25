Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $17.45 Million Stock Position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,363 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF were worth $17,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the second quarter valued at $3,304,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 11.4% during the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 6,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,367,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the second quarter valued at about $1,136,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 48.6% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 3,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares North American Tech-Software ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS IGV opened at $418.35 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $398.14. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF has a 12 month low of $123.69 and a 12 month high of $183.23.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

Featured Story: How to invest in a bear market

Receive News & Ratings for iShares North American Tech-Software ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares North American Tech-Software ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.