Advisors Asset Management Inc. Acquires 41 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 675 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $1,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AZO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of AutoZone by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,134,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,592,512,000 after buying an additional 239,250 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of AutoZone by 88.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 228,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,571,000 after buying an additional 107,164 shares during the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of AutoZone by 140,330.0% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 98,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 98,231 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of AutoZone by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 230,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,729,000 after buying an additional 52,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of AutoZone by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 740,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,250,000 after buying an additional 39,344 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AZO opened at $1,599.98 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,568.34. AutoZone, Inc. has a one year low of $1,085.85 and a one year high of $1,666.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.47 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.96.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $26.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $18.62 by $7.86. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 163.72% and a net margin of 14.90%. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $14.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 88.76 EPS for the current year.

In other AutoZone news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 4,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,501.14, for a total value of $6,743,120.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Ronald B. Griffin sold 7,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,608.29, for a total value of $11,285,370.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,944 shares of company stock valued at $52,299,958 in the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AZO shares. dropped their price objective on AutoZone from $1,700.00 to $1,636.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on AutoZone from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on AutoZone from $1,280.00 to $1,547.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group increased their target price on AutoZone from $1,415.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,636.00 target price (down from $1,700.00) on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. AutoZone presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,554.00.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

