Advisors Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,360 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,880 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund were worth $1,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UTF. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 35.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 311,843 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,705,000 after buying an additional 81,841 shares in the last quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 867.4% during the first quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 79,520 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,221,000 after buying an additional 71,300 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 3.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,564,613 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $43,700,000 after buying an additional 51,986 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund during the first quarter worth $131,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 32.4% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 175,381 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,899,000 after buying an additional 42,963 shares in the last quarter.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund stock opened at $28.71 on Wednesday. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc has a 52-week low of $21.51 and a 52-week high of $29.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.39.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.48%.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Profile

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

