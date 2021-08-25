Advisors Asset Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,169 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,997 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $987,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EXEL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exelixis by 182.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,193 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,193,000 after acquiring an additional 113,733 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Exelixis by 34.6% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 20,046 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 5,155 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Exelixis by 0.5% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 102,761 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA lifted its position in shares of Exelixis by 51.9% in the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 24,104 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 8,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian purchased a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the first quarter worth about $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.02% of the company’s stock.

EXEL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Exelixis from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Exelixis from $35.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Exelixis from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Exelixis from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.38.

In other Exelixis news, EVP Peter Lamb sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total transaction of $1,014,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold 175,000 shares of company stock worth $3,393,200 over the last three months. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ EXEL opened at $18.93 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.43. Exelixis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.19 and a 1-year high of $27.35. The company has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of 65.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.03.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.25. Exelixis had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 8.13%. As a group, research analysts expect that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Exelixis

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

