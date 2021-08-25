Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 253 Shares of General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) by 1.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 24,623 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 253 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in General American Investors were worth $1,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. increased its stake in shares of General American Investors by 143.3% in the first quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 103,175 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,111,000 after buying an additional 60,775 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of General American Investors by 664.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 70,178 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,795,000 after buying an additional 61,002 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of General American Investors by 4.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 69,810 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after buying an additional 2,752 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of General American Investors by 261.1% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 51,787 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after buying an additional 37,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of General American Investors by 0.6% in the first quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 42,976 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. 22.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GAM opened at $44.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.49. General American Investors Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.76 and a twelve month high of $44.46.

General American Investors Company, Inc is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The primary objective of the Company is long-term capital appreciation. The Company invests principally in common stocks. The Company may purchase and write (sell) put and call options. The Company has internally managed a global portfolio of investments, consisting of common stocks of the United States companies, including international and private securities.

