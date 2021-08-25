Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 37,384 Shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM) by 36.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,172 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 37,384 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals were worth $928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGM. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals during the first quarter worth $35,000. Proequities Inc. boosted its position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 110.5% during the first quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 2,696 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals during the first quarter worth $59,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals during the first quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals during the first quarter worth $108,000. 16.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals stock opened at $14.16 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.00. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals has a 52-week low of $12.27 and a 52-week high of $14.20.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a $0.0538 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Profile

Invesco Trust For Investment Grade Municipals is a closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide common shareholders with a high level of current income exempt from federal income taxes, consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded on January 24, 1992 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

