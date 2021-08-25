AdvisorShares Q Portfolio Blended Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:QPT) Stock Price Up 0.9%

AdvisorShares Q Portfolio Blended Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:QPT)’s stock price rose 0.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $26.69 and last traded at $26.69. Approximately 12 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 13,144 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.46.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.14.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in shares of AdvisorShares Q Portfolio Blended Allocation ETF by 26.2% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 17,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 3,593 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Q Portfolio Blended Allocation ETF in the second quarter worth $790,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Q Portfolio Blended Allocation ETF in the first quarter worth $71,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Q Portfolio Blended Allocation ETF in the first quarter worth $62,000.

