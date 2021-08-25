Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Trading Up 5.3% Following Analyst Upgrade

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)’s share price shot up 5.3% on Wednesday after Bank of America raised their price target on the stock from $71.00 to $82.00. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock. Affirm traded as high as $73.54 and last traded at $72.19. 52,607 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 2,845,939 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.53.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on AFRM. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Affirm from $155.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Affirm in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson cut shares of Affirm from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Affirm from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Affirm from $90.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Affirm in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of Affirm in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Affirm in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Affirm in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Firestone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Affirm in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. 29.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $64.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

About Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM)

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

