African Gold Acquisition Corp’s (OTCMKTS:AGACU) Lock-Up Period To End on August 25th

African Gold Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:AGACU) lock-up period is set to expire on Wednesday, August 25th. African Gold Acquisition had issued 36,000,000 shares in its public offering on February 26th. The total size of the offering was $360,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of African Gold Acquisition’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Shares of AGACU opened at $9.99 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.07.

Featured Story: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for African Gold Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for African Gold Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.