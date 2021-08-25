AGM Group (NASDAQ:AGMH) Trading Up 6.6%

AGM Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AGMH) shares were up 6.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.70 and last traded at $9.31. Approximately 228,401 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 375% from the average daily volume of 48,039 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.73.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.74.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in AGM Group stock. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in AGM Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AGMH) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 12,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of AGM Group as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGM Group Holdings, Inc is a financial technology company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. The firm focuses on the delivery of trading platform solutions and financial technologies to brokers and institutional clients. Its activities include online trading platform application and computer program technical support and solution service.

