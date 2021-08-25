AIA Group Ltd Acquires New Shares in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

AIA Group Ltd acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROK. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 191.1% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 6,850.0% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $299.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $275.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $189.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $283.25.

Shares of NYSE ROK opened at $316.45 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $298.12. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $206.57 and a 52 week high of $320.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.72 billion, a PE ratio of 24.03, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.37.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.22. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 53.06% and a net margin of 22.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 55.73%.

In other news, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 8,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.03, for a total value of $2,634,322.87. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,478,698.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Terry L. Riesterer sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.28, for a total value of $778,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,037,496.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,278 shares of company stock valued at $7,095,174. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Architecture and Software, and Control Products and Solutions . The Architecture and Software segment contains hardware, software, and communication components of its integrated control and information architecture which are capable of controlling the customer’s industrial processes and connecting with their business enterprise.

