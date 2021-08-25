AIA Group Ltd Acquires New Stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

AIA Group Ltd bought a new stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 25.5% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 6.1% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 0.4% in the first quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC now owns 14,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,646,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 1.4% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Vivid Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 2.7% in the second quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. 58.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CRWD. BTIG Research lifted their price target on CrowdStrike from $256.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Truist lifted their price target on CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $256.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on CrowdStrike from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on CrowdStrike from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $259.63.

In other news, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.86, for a total transaction of $1,114,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.10, for a total value of $1,728,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 311,334 shares of company stock valued at $78,156,063 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

CRWD opened at $265.63 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.35 and a 12 month high of $272.63. The stock has a market cap of $59.98 billion, a PE ratio of -368.93 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $252.99.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 11.89% and a negative net margin of 15.86%. The business had revenue of $302.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

