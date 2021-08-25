AIA Group Ltd Acquires Shares of 924 Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

AIA Group Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 924 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 48.9% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 38,669 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,814,000 after buying an additional 12,703 shares during the last quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 6.4% in the second quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,075 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 5.6% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 50,653 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,855,000 after buying an additional 2,690 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 3.8% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,094 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,130,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the second quarter valued at about $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ODFL opened at $285.53 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $263.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a one year low of $176.34 and a one year high of $287.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.99.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.14. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 26.30%. As a group, analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 8.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.08%.

ODFL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $263.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $281.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $268.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.44.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm involves in the ground and air expedited transportation and consumer household pickup and delivery. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

