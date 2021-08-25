AIA Group Ltd Buys 1,366 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

AIA Group Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 60.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,621 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MNST. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Monster Beverage in the second quarter worth $28,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Monster Beverage in the first quarter worth $29,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Monster Beverage in the first quarter worth $47,000. Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in Monster Beverage by 31.2% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in Monster Beverage in the first quarter worth $60,000. 53.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 42,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.08, for a total transaction of $4,068,092.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,384,079.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MNST opened at $96.63 on Wednesday. Monster Beverage Co. has a 1 year low of $75.45 and a 1 year high of $99.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $93.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.11 billion, a PE ratio of 37.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.11.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 29.88% and a return on equity of 25.97%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on MNST shares. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Sunday, May 9th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $107.00 price objective on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Monster Beverage has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.53.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full service beverage distributors.

