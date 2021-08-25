AIA Group Ltd Buys Shares of 1,106 CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

AIA Group Ltd bought a new stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 25.5% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 6.1% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 0.4% in the first quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC now owns 14,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,646,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 1.4% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Vivid Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 2.7% in the second quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. 58.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CRWD. Truist Securities lifted their price target on CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. KGI Securities started coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Cowen started coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $277.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $240.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, June 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.63.

NASDAQ CRWD opened at $265.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $59.98 billion, a PE ratio of -368.93 and a beta of 1.23. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.35 and a fifty-two week high of $272.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $252.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $302.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.77 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 11.89% and a negative net margin of 15.86%. CrowdStrike’s quarterly revenue was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.10, for a total transaction of $1,728,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.17, for a total value of $1,185,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 311,334 shares of company stock valued at $78,156,063. 8.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

