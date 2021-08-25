AIA Group Ltd Invests $316,000 in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

AIA Group Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 6,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,575,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $336,519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639,059 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,762,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,751,000 after acquiring an additional 91,446 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,927,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $201,027,000 after acquiring an additional 916,695 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,797,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $203,753,000 after acquiring an additional 463,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,928,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,690,000 after acquiring an additional 338,808 shares during the last quarter. 63.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 12,324 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.58, for a total transaction of $660,319.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,337 shares in the company, valued at $2,268,416.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric M. Kirsch sold 34,778 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.02, for a total transaction of $1,983,041.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 49,202 shares of company stock worth $2,763,676. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AFL shares. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $48.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Aflac from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. boosted their price target on shares of Aflac from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Aflac from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.83.

Shares of NYSE AFL opened at $56.71 on Wednesday. Aflac Incorporated has a 1 year low of $33.37 and a 1 year high of $57.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.04 billion, a PE ratio of 6.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.01.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.32. Aflac had a net margin of 25.23% and a return on equity of 11.79%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.61%.

Aflac Profile

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

