AIA Group Ltd Makes New Investment in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

AIA Group Ltd acquired a new position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,729 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 102,724 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $15,440,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,443 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,569,000 after buying an additional 3,606 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,635 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,702,000 after buying an additional 4,675 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 461,436 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $69,335,000 after buying an additional 23,126 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 44,515 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,689,000 after buying an additional 1,618 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on PPG Industries from $197.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Societe Generale lifted their price objective on PPG Industries from $168.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Susquehanna upgraded PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on PPG Industries from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. PPG Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.08.

Shares of NYSE PPG opened at $162.88 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.53, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. PPG Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.95 and a twelve month high of $182.97.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 29.65%. PPG Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. This is an increase from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.40%.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

