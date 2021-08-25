AIA Group Ltd Purchases Shares of 981 ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

AIA Group Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 981 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RMD. Ownership Capital B.V. acquired a new position in ResMed during the first quarter valued at approximately $174,082,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of ResMed by 38.1% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,726,801 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $335,034,000 after purchasing an additional 476,477 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of ResMed by 5,348.5% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 177,184 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,377,000 after purchasing an additional 173,932 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ResMed by 1.9% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 8,989,711 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,744,184,000 after purchasing an additional 168,141 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its stake in shares of ResMed by 23.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 761,704 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $147,786,000 after purchasing an additional 147,073 shares during the period. 65.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RMD opened at $282.24 on Wednesday. ResMed Inc. has a 1 year low of $165.72 and a 1 year high of $290.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $259.79.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.10. ResMed had a net margin of 14.84% and a return on equity of 28.03%. The company had revenue of $876.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $781.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is an increase from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. ResMed’s payout ratio is 31.52%.

In related news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.00, for a total value of $307,809.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.84, for a total transaction of $532,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,156,025.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 49,110 shares of company stock valued at $12,734,901. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RMD. lowered shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of ResMed from $223.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $170.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $306.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, CLSA upgraded shares of ResMed from a “sell” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ResMed presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $248.67.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, distribution, and marketing of medical equipment and software solutions. It operates through the Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service segments. The Sleep and Respiratory Care segment engages in the sleep and respiratory disorders sector of the medical device industry.

