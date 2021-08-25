Alchemint Standards (SDS) Price Reaches $0.0006 on Top Exchanges

Alchemint Standards (CURRENCY:SDS) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. During the last week, Alchemint Standards has traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar. Alchemint Standards has a total market capitalization of $183,724.01 and approximately $32.00 worth of Alchemint Standards was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Alchemint Standards coin can currently be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002056 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002391 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.14 or 0.00053728 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.83 or 0.00129127 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.53 or 0.00157281 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003560 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,708.01 or 1.00097855 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $502.30 or 0.01032255 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,202.82 or 0.06581983 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Alchemint Standards

Alchemint Standards launched on July 31st, 2018. Alchemint Standards’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 317,946,798 coins. The official message board for Alchemint Standards is medium.com/@alchemintsdt . Alchemint Standards’ official Twitter account is @Alchemint_SDS and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Alchemint Standards is /r/Alchemint and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Alchemint Standards’ official website is alchemint.io/#/home

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemint is a stablecoins issuing distribution platform based on a hybrid model. Alchemint runs on NEO and aims at creating a decentralized, open and transparent stablecoins issuance system. Alchemint is designed to create a high-performance application-level encrypted digital currency and carries out a series of activities such as the mortgage of digital assets through smart contracts, the issuance of stablecoins and the management of collateral risk. “

