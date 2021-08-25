Alchemy Pay (ACH) Price Reaches $0.11 on Top Exchanges

Alchemy Pay (CURRENCY:ACH) traded up 3.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. Over the last seven days, Alchemy Pay has traded 43.1% higher against the dollar. One Alchemy Pay coin can now be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000226 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Alchemy Pay has a market cap of $348.58 million and approximately $192.14 million worth of Alchemy Pay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $162.17 or 0.00331374 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.31 or 0.00141625 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $83.22 or 0.00170060 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00008219 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002228 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 56.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About Alchemy Pay

Alchemy Pay (ACH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on February 13th, 2018. Alchemy Pay’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,144,840,154 coins. Alchemy Pay’s official Twitter account is @AchieveCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Alchemy Pay is www.alchemytech.io . Alchemy Pay’s official message board is medium.com/@alchemyGPS

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemy is a cryptocurrency payment solution and technology provider in Asia Pacific that powers online and offline merchants. It's designed to be a fast, secure, and convenient hybrid crypto-fiat payment systems and solutions. “

Alchemy Pay Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemy Pay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alchemy Pay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Alchemy Pay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

