AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:AWF)

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0655 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, September 17th. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd.

Shares of NYSE AWF opened at $12.38 on Wednesday. AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund has a 12 month low of $10.20 and a 12 month high of $12.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.38.

About AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. Its objective is to seek high current income and secondarily-capital appreciation. It invests, without limit, in securities denominated in non-U.S. currencies as well as those denominated in the U.S. dollar. The company was founded on May 20, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

