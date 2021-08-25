Alliancebernstein L.P. Acquires 78,115 Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New (NYSEARCA:PAPR)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New (NYSEARCA:PAPR) by 39.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 275,530 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,115 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 3.09% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New worth $7,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PAPR. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New by 133.4% during the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New during the first quarter worth about $161,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New during the first quarter worth about $186,000.

Get Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - April New alerts:

PAPR stock opened at $28.74 on Wednesday. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New has a twelve month low of $25.87 and a twelve month high of $28.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.56.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New (NYSEARCA:PAPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - April New Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - April New and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.