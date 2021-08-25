Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $7.42 Million Holdings in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 180,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,388 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in PacWest Bancorp were worth $7,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 192.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 17.6% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $206,000. 84.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PACW. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $34.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.50.

NASDAQ PACW opened at $42.19 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.74. The company has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.59. PacWest Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $15.62 and a fifty-two week high of $46.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.54. PacWest Bancorp had a net margin of 39.30% and a return on equity of 13.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that PacWest Bancorp will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.62%.

About PacWest Bancorp

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. Through the Pacific Western Bank, it offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses.

