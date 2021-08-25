Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $7.56 Million Stock Position in Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its position in Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,548 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.14% of Quidel worth $7,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of QDEL. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Quidel by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Quidel by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Quidel by 54.7% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 3,301 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its holdings in Quidel by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 5,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Brave Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Quidel by 76.1% in the 1st quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.55% of the company’s stock.

QDEL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Quidel from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Quidel from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 4th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Quidel from $296.00 to $219.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Shares of QDEL opened at $121.80 on Wednesday. Quidel Co. has a 12 month low of $103.31 and a 12 month high of $288.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.86. The company has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 5.90, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of -0.04.

About Quidel

Quidel Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and market of rapid diagnostic testing solutions. Its portfolio includes rapid immunoassays, cardiac immunoassays, specialized diagnostic solutions and molecular diagnostic solutions. The firm products are directly sold to end users and distributors and for professional use in physician offices, hospitals, clinical laboratories, reference laboratories, urgent care clinics, universities, retail clinics, pharmacies and wellness screening centers.

