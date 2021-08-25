Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $8.07 Million Position in Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) by 10.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 176,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 16,715 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.13% of Colfax worth $8,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Colfax in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Colfax by 234.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Colfax by 108.0% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in Colfax in the 1st quarter worth $158,000. Finally, High Pointe Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Colfax in the 1st quarter worth $202,000. 86.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 151,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.01, for a total value of $7,422,368.46. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 455,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,334,249.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mitchell P. Rales purchased 125,000 shares of Colfax stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $45.90 per share, for a total transaction of $5,737,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 391,446 shares of company stock worth $18,084,218. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Colfax from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Colfax from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Colfax in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Colfax currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.67.

NYSE:CFX opened at $48.28 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.26. Colfax Co. has a 52-week low of $26.45 and a 52-week high of $50.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.19.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. Colfax had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 7.06%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Colfax Co. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colfax Company Profile

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Fabrication Technology and Medical Technology. The Fabrication Technology segment formulates, develops, manufactures, and supplies consumable products and equipment, including cutting, joining, and automated welding products, as well as gas control equipment.

