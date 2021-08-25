Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 2,640 Shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its holdings in shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,882 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,640 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Fabrinet were worth $7,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Archford Capital Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Fabrinet during the 2nd quarter worth about $243,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Fabrinet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $231,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 25,518 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,446,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fabrinet in the 1st quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, No Street GP LP bought a new stake in shares of Fabrinet in the 1st quarter valued at about $14,010,000. 95.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FN opened at $99.81 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.85. Fabrinet has a 12-month low of $58.85 and a 12-month high of $105.28. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.27 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 3.04.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.09. Fabrinet had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The firm had revenue of $509.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Fabrinet will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fabrinet in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fabrinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 19th. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fabrinet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.38.

In other Fabrinet news, CEO Seamus Grady sold 29,955 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total transaction of $3,013,473.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 139,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,036,718. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Fabrinet Profile

Fabrinet engages in the provision of optical packaging and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers. The firm’s engineering services include process design, failure analysis, reliability testing, tooling design, and real-time traceability system. Its manufacturing operations offer sensors, subsystems, customized optics, and optical modules and components.

